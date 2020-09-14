Gov Yahaya Bello fulfils promise to late Wallah’s family

Kindly Share This Story:

…says his administration will continue to reward hardwork

In fulfilment of his promise of a scholarship to a son of the late Account Staff with The Graphic Newspaper, Simon Wallah, Governor Yahaya Bello has made real the promise by paying the school fees of the deceased’s son.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, the Governor paid Julius Wallah’s fees. The son was driven to the School by the Commissioner, who on behalf of the Governor, showered encomium on the deceased.

Julius, a student of the institution, was on Monday, handed over to the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, by the Commissioner at a ceremony that drew emotion and witnessed by top management staff of the ministry and polytechnic.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications made the pledge at the burial of the deceased some months ago while he led top management staff of the Ministry and Graphic newspapers to pay their last respect to the late Wallah.

“We lost one of our most dedicated staff in the late Mr Wallah. He was always in the office before anyone and he served with the whole of his heart.

“The Governor has decided to reward his son with a scholarship and that is why we are here today in fulfilment of the promise.

“What the Governor has done for Julius Wallah today is a clear expression of the administration’s commitment to ensuring those who serve the state are honored in order to galvanize those in service to give their best to the service of our dear State”.

The Governor said the efforts of dedicated staff will be rewarded, even in death, saying his administration will continue to put the welfare of the civil servants on the front burners.

Governor Yahaya Bello, he emphasized, delights hardwork, dedication and honest service, noting that he rewards same.

On his part, the Acting Rector of the State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr. Usman Ogbo assured of his readiness to support Julius Wallah to succeed in life and lauded the Commissioner for his show of empathy and uncommon love for the family of the deceased civil servant.

The action of the Commissioner, Dr. Ogbo stressed, clearly demonstrates the ‘ seed of unity’, Governor Bello has sown in the state, which he said has dealt a decisive blow to ethnic, religious and class fault lines in the state.

VANGUARD

