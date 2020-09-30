Gov Sule advocates synergy for good governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State governor, Abdullahi Sule, Wednesday identified a lack of collaborations among the three arms of government as the factor impeding good governance in the country.

Governor Abdullahi Adamu stated this at a one-day summit to mark the 24th anniversary of Nasarawa State.

According to Governor Sule, concerted efforts must be put in place to strengthen the three arms of government to entrench vibrant democratic structures in the country.

He called on the three arms of the government to effectively imbibe the spirit of teamwork attributing the security challenges confronting the nation to lack of synergy and cohesion among the drivers of the society.

According to Sule “democracy would only thrive in Nigeria when the key actors in the three arms of government play the game according to the rules.”

He commended Nigerians for their resilience and unity of purpose, which had kept the country together since Independence and called on leaders to let accountability, transparency, and prudence management of the resources in the management of resources be their watchwords for the common good of humanity.

Speaking on the theme ”Examining the Role of the Arms of Government on the Security and Economy of Nasarawa State,” Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment and Economic Planning Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi disclosed that one out of six persons in Nasarawa State lives below the poverty level hence the state is the 12th poorest in Nigeria.

He called for collective action towards the provision of the serene environment that would allow the citizens to have a sense of belonging in governance in Nasarawa State.

Chairman Council of Chiefs and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage retired said Nigeria would be greater only when leaders dwell more on the rule of law and engagements the traditional institutions on issues of national interest given the critical roles played at the grassroots.

