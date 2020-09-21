Gov Emmanuel leads citizens in thanksgiving as Akwa Ibom turns 33

Kindly Share This Story:

… Pledges to move State towards self-sufficiency

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, today, led the people and lovers of the state in a special thanksgiving service to kickstart state’s 33rd-anniversary celebration coming up on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Governor Emmanuel, speaking during the event at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, thanked God for unity and progress and for keeping the state safe. He expressed regrets over restrains from holding the usual large gathering imposed by the ongoing pandemic and assured all citizens joining the event online of equal blessing.

Describing 33 as a significant number that has marked major turning points in a world event, the governor said the anniversary celebration will mark a new dawn for Akwa Ibom state.

Hear him: “I really thank God for the entire citizenry of this state. For the past 33 years, we cannot fail to appreciate God. …33 is recognized as the master number which gives the potential to grow to higher consciousness. At 33 Jesus Christ fulfilled his mission of sacrificing his life to save mankind. As the leader of this state, I believe 33 will mark the beginning of our release into realizing and fulfilling our dreams as a state”.

He thanked the Akwa Ibom founding fathers, past leaders, elders, security agencies and other stakeholders in the state for their contributions to keeping the state united and safe, as he urged Akwa Ibom people to remain united in the interest of the state.

“I use this occasion also to acknowledge and appreciate all our leaders for the past 33 years, our fathers who have supported different governments that have been in this state over the years. For the 33 years, so many have come; as governors, military administrators and every other person contributed their own and left. We have to understand no single person can do it all. You just come, do the best of your ability and service, then God will take up from there”, he said.

He said the Akwa Ibom has remained stronger and united over the years and that with the formidable economic foundation so far laid for the state and that as successive governments continue to build on it over time, Akwa Ibom will not celebrate golden jubilee as a state in want.

“We have made progress tremendously as a people. We have laid a solid economic foundation for this state and will continue to build on it over time. I know, the Lord who has begun a good work is faithful to see us through. I will do the best I can with God’s given ability to move the state forward. As we move ahead God will help us; we will not celebrate Golden Jubilee as a state in poverty, darkness or want”, Emmanuel said.

He Governor cautioned against creating unnecessary political tension over 2023 elections, reaffirming his resolve to focus on good governance with the hope that God will favour the state with a worthy successor as he did for Israel in choosing Joshua to succeed Moses.

In his words, “please, as we celebrate 33 years, I don’t expect people to create unnecessary tension because of politics. The day I was sworn in for the second term I said the election was over and that it was time for governance and in governance, we don’t relate with people based on political party, we relate with you as an Akwa Ibomite and whatever we do is for the sake and the good of this land”.

Preaching on the theme, “Remember Me O Lord” drawn from Leviticus 26: 42, the President and founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries Int’l, Bishop Francis Wole Oke advised indigenes of the State to believe in God as one who keeps to His covenants.

Highlights of the service included songs of praise to God for His blessings towards the state and prayers for the State, the Governor as well as the people.

