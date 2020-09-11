Gov Bello restates commitment to development of education sector

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has expressed his administration’s commitment to the development of the education sector as the key to high-level human capital development needed for emancipation of the people.

Bello made the pledge in his remarks on Thursday at the inauguration of the reconstructed 30-bed capacity Hajia Hauwau Bello Health Centre, a Security House, perimeter fencing and renovated lecture theatre at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The governor said that, even though he considered the economic sector to be important, it was no secret that he held the education sector in high esteem in view of its foremost position in development.

“Quality and affordable education is the key to a high level of human capital development, which is, in turn, the access code to unlocking keys needed for a breakthrough in all other sectors,” he said.

The governor said that, in spite of the distractions arising from the court cases over his re-election, his government had successfully completed the legal and regulatory frameworks for establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

ALSO READ: Transport ministry sets up committee for N10bn palliative distribution

“In the same vein, we have also upgraded the College of Agriculture, Ochaja, to a diploma awarding institute in order to provide career prospects for students.

“As a government, we shall continue to nurse Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, for maximum functionality as well as all the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state,” he said.

Bello, who also confirmed Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman as substantive Rector of the polytechnic, praised the rector’s development initiatives which had transformed the institution.

He commended what he described as the creativity, competence, resourcefulness, foresight and capacity of the rector, adding that under straining financial circumstances, he had turned lemon into lemonade within a short time.

“This can-do attitude; the attitude of it-is-doable; the attitude of it is possible; the attitude of we will get there; we will get the job done is the soul and spirit of our new Direction Agenda,” the governor said.

Earlier, Usman commended the governor for finding him worthy and giving the Polytechnic the enablement to execute the projects.

He said that the education sector under the Bello’s administration had recorded monumental growth in policy direction and infrastructure, due to the governor’s resolve to alter the negative narratives of the past. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: