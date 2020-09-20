Gov Bagudu, stakeholders meet over flood, insecurity, vow to surmount challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says the state government will liaise with relevant stakeholders to ensure formidable support on assisting flood victims in the state.

The governor stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on the menace of flooding and insecurity which occurred in some parts of the state organized by the state government, on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that plausible arrangement were ongoing to commence dry season farming in order to augment the colossal losses caused by devastating flood disasters in the state.

Bagudu decried that the 2020 flood and rainfall had greatly surpassed the earlier predictions by the National Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and other related weather prediction agencies.

“The unprecedented flood disasters have regrettably resulted in the massive losses of farmlands, houses, and other infrastructure across the state.

“The rapid responses by the State and Federal Governments, as well as their agencies, have remarkably mitigated the negative impact of the rampaging flood disasters,’’ he said.

Bagudu also expressed gratitude over the assistance to the victims from well-meaning individuals like the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, and business mogul, Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu, among others.

On Insecurity, the governor lamented that the state, which was still one of the most peaceful states in the country, was now witnessing some pockets of threats against the lives and properties of innocent citizens, especially in Zuru Emirate.

He said that indigenes of the state who were hitherto engaged in farming activities in parts of Dansadau area of Zamfara State had returned to the state, and were mostly resident in Zuru emirate.

“They came back with tales of woes and this ugly situation led to the springing up of self=help security groups, ‘’ `Yan Sakai,’ apparently in self-defense or revenge.

“This obnoxious situation aggravated the security situation. For instance, recently, the District Head of Bajida was brutally murdered.

“Also, just yesterday, when a meeting was going on to select his replacement, a group of ‘Yan Sakai’ stormed the meeting, uninvited and threatened to kill everybody if their nominee was not selected,” he lamented.

The governor also warned communities in the state against taking the laws into their hands, as well as creating militias.

He pledged to sustain the feat achieved by the state of being the hub of food production in the country, adding that, “it is one of the most peaceful states in the country”.

Stakeholders at the meeting included the emirs, religious leaders, politicians, women and youth groups, as well as NGOs and Civil Society Organisations.

Vanguard

