Gov Ayade supports 46, 000 Cameroonian refugees

…As Cameroon govt plans to take refugees back home

….Any outbreak of disease at the Cameroon Refugees camp will affect host communities too – Dr Betta Edu

It’s been a long walk of pain anguish and even loss of loved ones as thousands fled from Southern Cameroon to seek asylum in Cross River state Nigeria for three years; following the Amazonian war in Southern Cameroon.

These Cameroonians who were mostly women and children seeked shelter in various settlements in villages and were later relocated to refugee camps.

Governor Ben Ayade who received the Cameroonian Government delegation last month ensued for peace and proper resettlement of these refugees back in their land of birth. “In all we do as Government we must make humanity our focus”.

The Cameroonian Government which is expected back to the State soon, have praised Governor Ben Ayade and the good people of Cross River State for their immeasurable support to the refugees, the Government provided land for settlement, water and sanitation facilities, livelihood, security etc. Outstanding is the support from the health sector that have provided health care services through the Primary Health Centers and General Hospitals at various locations.

From time to time various health services have been provided at the refugees camp and settlements this includes Health sensitization, maternal and child health services, immunization, nutritional supplementation, renovation/equipping of facilities to serve the refugees and now COVID-19 sensitization and donation of COVID-19 items amongst others which was done by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and her health team.

The Commissioner for Health with the COVID-19 taskforce paid a visit to the camp last week for COVID-19 sensitization, health talk, distribution of face masks hand sanitizers and other palliatives to the camp members at Ogoja. The compassionate Commissioner who spent quality time with families prayed that the refugees will return home soon with proper resettlement from their Government as the condition of living in the camps and settlements was not the best for children who for many have been out of school with poor access to social amenities while they are basically confined in camps and settlements with their parents or Guardians.

“We have sensitized them in groups and settlements on COVID-19 signs and symptoms which they must look out for, as well as linkages for reporting such cases if seen. While the remain within our Borders we must continue to protect them as an outbreak of any disease including COVID-19 will affect not just the refugees but the host communities and may lead to loss of lives. I commend Governor Ben Ayade for his sustained support to the refugees over the years working through various MDAs Dr Betta Edu who is also the Chairman of the CRS COVID-19 taskforce added.

