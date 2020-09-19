Gospel music is suppressed in Nigeria – Mercy Oseghale

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Award-winning Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and pastor, Mercy Oseghale is one artiste that strongly believes that gospel music is not getting the kind of reception it desires in Nigeria.

The gifted singer already has two albums; ”Lord Help Me’, containing hit tracks such as ‘Quaze’, and ‘Warm Love’, which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa.

The poor reception of the industry and impact of Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, Oseghale just dropped a new single titled ‘Idinma’, while her third album will soon be released.

“Gospel music is not getting the kind of attention that it deserves in the country”, Mercy began explaining, adding, “It is suppressed for reasons I don’t know. The world does not love what is right. You can see that the world promotes that which is not good; the world does not promote what is good.

There are a lot of things you see on television that you wonder why people promote such things. Yet, they do. But we will still keep preaching, we will still be using the ability we have to preach to as many people as would hear it, so that on the last day, they will not say they didn’t hear. Even though they try to suppress what we are doing, because we know what we are doing is right, we will keep doing it”.

Not disputing the fact that the current pandemic has affected the industry terribly, the artiste stressed that “Right now, everything looks low, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. People are still trying to rediscover themselves; people are still trying to pick up. But in the midst of it, a lot of people are working in the studios; in the midst of it, as we are dropping ‘Idinma’, I am sure, a lot of gospel artistes are working, and God is going to use them. Right now, it looks like everything is low, not just in the gospel music scene, but in the entire entertainment industry, all over the world”.

Married to Pastor Philip Oseghale who is Senior Pastor of World Harvest Christian Mission int’l, Mercy’s journey as a gospel artiste started when she was 17 years old.

