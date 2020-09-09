Gospel Artiste, Mercy drops single ahead of 3rd album

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Finally, award-winning contemporary gospel singer and pastor, Mercy Oseghale has released a new single titled, ‘Idinma’, ahead of her long awaited third album.

With two albums, namely ”Lord Help Me’, containing hit tracks such as ‘Quaze’, and ‘Warm Love’, which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa, Oseghale’s third album is coming almost a decade after the 2nd. The new single was released on Friday, 21st of August, 2020, as a soul lifting therapy in a Covid-19 era.

Commenting on the release of ‘Idinma’, and the soon-to-be-released album, the singer explained that, the new single, is coming out at a time the world is faced with the challenges of corona virus (Covid-19). ‘Idinma’ she explained, means you are good and it is to tell people that no matter the challenges of the pandemic, God is still God.

“You know, there is a lot of negative energies, negative vibes everywhere. ‘Idinma’ is coming to tell people that, listen, God is good; and because God is synonymous with goodness, your life is safe. And even if you are in an isolation centre, once you remember that God is still there, it will give you the reason to live”, she added.

READ ALSO:

Considering the positive reception ‘Idinma’ is already enjoying, Oseghale said that ”Just like ‘Lord Help Me’, a seven-track album made waves, so also will the forthcoming album” adding that “One of the tracks in the album, ‘Quaze’, a South African song, meaning when He comes back, I shall be like him, had three nominations in Nigeria Music Video Awards 2007. It also had that popular Gift from Jesus, an African Christmas song. The album was inspired by the fact that I felt we need the help of God. It was played all over, and it took me to various places within and outside Nigeria. I was able to perform in places like Dubai”.

Her second album titled, ‘Warm Love’, produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa was released in 2010. The album has popular tracks such as Warm Love’, ‘Ekene’ and ‘I Shall Not Die’. And just as they are all in different platforms, so is ‘Idinma’.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: