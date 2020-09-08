God will use El-Rufai to end Southern-Kaduna crisis – Luther Agwai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai(retd) has said that God will use Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state to end the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

He spoke at a Peace Summit organized by “Friends of Southern Kaduna” in collaboration with Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission held in Kafanchan on Tuesday.

The peace summit had as its theme: ‘De-escalating violence in Southern Kaduna”. Agwai however, appealed to el-Rufai to ensure that the persistent crises in southern part of the state are resolved during his tenure.

He recalled that the Southern Kaduna crises predated El-Rufai’s administration, but said it was possible that God would want to use the governor to end the crisis.

“The government needs to do more in its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property in the state,” he said.

The former CDS, who was represented Mr Darey Akau on the occasion, said,”I want to appeal, particularly to our governor that truly the violence in Kaduna did not start today and is older than many of us.

“But how does he know that he is not the one God has decided to come and end this violence.

“Why doesn’t he take a chance and write his name in history so that what many people have failed to do by the grace of God he could do it.”

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam said the commission deemed it fit to provide a platform for the warring parties to dialogue and take ownership of the peace process.

“Anytime I hear of killings, banditry anywhere in the world it brings me vision of catastrophy, pains, trauma and agony that God’s creation are subjected to.

“Our mission here is to facilitate a peace process through dialogue and negotiations as well as enhancing participation and cooperation among all stake holders.

“This is intended to bring out those critical salient differences that you believe are the root causes of this conflict and for you to proffer means of resolving them.

“By the positions you occupy in your various communities, we believe you have capacity to influence decisions among your subjects and others.

The Executive-Secretary of TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, urged participants to be frank in their submissions as only then could a solution be found.

Bogoro pleaded for more Federal and State government presence in Southern Kaduna.

