God forbid APC wins, your political lives in danger, Wike tells PDP leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has sounded a warning bell to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Edo State, saying their political careers will hit rock bottom should All Progressive Congress (APC) win the governorship election.

With about 12 hours to the much-anticipated governorship election in Edo State chiefly between the PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the tension in the state has heightened with a lot of security reports coming in.

Wike charged the party faithful to make it their sole aim to eradicate godfatherism in the state by returning Obaseki for the second term.

“The electoral battle may not be easy. But God is with us. With the people also on the ground, we will win.

“Let me tell you, God forbid that APC wins; if they do, all of you here would have failed because your political life will be in jeopardy.”

Wike noted that the opposition party in the state will throw federal might behind their candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, saying “they did same in Rivers State”, but urged them not to exercise fear.

“They will come with federal might, but do not fear because we have the electorate on our side. They did the same in Rivers State; the people resisted them by protecting their votes,” he stated.

“This is an opportunity for you to fight for the liberation of Edo State. You must all say enough is enough. One man should not be allowed to continue to insult Edo people. The godfather thinks what he says will always be. This is the time to stop him.”

It was earlier reported that the hotel where Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is lodging in Benin, Edo State capital is under siege by over 300 policemen, People Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Rivers chapter, Akawor Desmond, has alleged.

A thread posted on the Twitter handle of the Rivers State governor, Friday evening and credited to Desmond explained that “The Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State has been held siege by over 300 Policemen.

“Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is the same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC.

“Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: