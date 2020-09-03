Global Citizen, NSIA launch Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund today

Kindly Share This Story:

GLOBAL Citizen, an international advocacy organization, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, have created the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, NSSF, a fund for Nigerians by Nigerians to combat the devastating effects brought on the people of Nigeria by COVID-19 and its associated restrictions. It would be launched today.

The Fund is set to support vulnerable groups, strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare systems and re-skill the Nigerian youth for a post COVID-19 era.

In a statement, yesterday, Tijani Babatunde Folawiyo, Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, said: “We all have a part to play in improving the lives of our fellow Nigerians. Now is the time that we can make a difference, whether you are a corporate or an individual there is a role for you.

‘’In order for this fund to be a success we need the whole country to get behind us and donate. This fund has been created by Nigerians, for Nigerians for the betterment of our country.”

With an initial target of $50 million the NSSF hopes to raise donations from Nigerians in the country as well as in the Diaspora, multilateral organisations, philanthropists, High Networth Individuals, corporates, the public sector and international businesses.

The statement added that grants will be awarded to fund projects that support three core objectives of NSSF.

The fund will target Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities and will vary across initiatives determined by the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund Statutory Board, who will set grant floors and ceilings.

READ ALSO :

The NSSF has set three core COVID-19 response, mitigation, recovery and resilience objectives, which includes; supporting the most vulnerable, targeted at alleviating the challenges faced by the most vulnerable: those most disproportionately impacted by COVID -19, suffering from underlying health conditions; those with poor access to affordable health services, those in low-income, informal and insecure jobs or internally displaced persons; and those who are providing healthcare and other essential services.

The fund also aims to strengthening healthcare systems by helping to build and upgrade existing healthcare infrastructure and provide sustainable capacity towards future response efforts and containment.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Vice Chairman, Global Citizen Nigeria, concluded: “We are proud that as Nigerians, we can rally to support the most vulnerable in our society, and we look forward to making a significant impact in combating the tragic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: