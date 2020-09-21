Ghana’s football is back, but borders still closed — President

Kindly Share This Story:

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday announced the return of professional football as part of a loosening of restrictions following a fall in the number of coronavirus cases.

But the West African country’s land and sea borders remain closed, and its beaches, bars, cinemas and night clubs will also stay shut for the time being, he said in a televised address.

“Now more than ever, we must be even more disciplined in our adherence to the personal hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing measures that have become part of our daily routines,” he warned.

The loosening of restrictions means training in contact sports can resume, while Premier League and Division One football will resume on October 30, he said. Players and support staff will be regularly tested, he added.

But the wearing of masks will remain mandatory until December 14.

“No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent capacity to ensure social distancing,” the president said.

The resumption of other sports would be discussed on a case-by-case basis between the sports ministries and the federations concerned, he added.

Ghana has recorded around 46,000 cases of coronavirus and 297 deaths.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

