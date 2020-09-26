Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu’s 377 road projects, N5bn COVID-19 support fund

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, for flagging off 377 roads and power projects across all wards of the state.

Gbajabiamila in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, also lauded Sanwo-Olu’s launching of N5 billion post-coronavirus recovery support capital for the education sector to support low-cost private schools in the state.

The Speaker said such people-oriented projects and initiatives must be commended and supported by all Lagosians.

He said the 377 projects, would bring more dividends of democracy closer to the people, which is one of the goals of coming to power.

Gbajabiamila noted that the Governor’s action has once again proven that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government at both the federal and state levels was ready to impact positively on the lives of the people.

He said, “when completed, the 377 projects, the first of its kind in the state, would make Lagos go further ahead of its peers nationwide”.

On the N5bn support capital, the Speaker said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu, has shown that he has the interest of those in the education sector, both in government and in the private sector, at heart”.

Gbajabiamila said “the programmes embarked on by the government of Lagos State, since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic gives up of brighter days ahead.

He called on the Governor, “to ensure the implementation and supervision of these initiatives for the betterment of the intended beneficiaries”.

