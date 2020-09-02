Breaking News
Translate

Gbajabiamila gets Buhari’s blessings, leaves for Ghana

On 2:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gbajabiamila gets Buhari’s blessings, leaves for Ghana

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday got the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to Ghana on what he called “Legislative Diplomacy”, over the closure of Nigerian shops in the West African country.

Gbajabiamila had last week said the closure of Nigerian shops in Ghana contravened Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, trade protocols and had called for a decisive solution between both countries.

READ ALSO: Level of inconsistent speech, words from Ghanaian authority alarming ― Union president

The Speaker, who arrived the Presidential Villa about 3pm met behind closed doors with the President.

He is expected to leave for the legislative Diplomacy on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!