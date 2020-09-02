Gbajabiamila gets Buhari’s blessings, leaves for Ghana

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday got the blessings of President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to Ghana on what he called “Legislative Diplomacy”, over the closure of Nigerian shops in the West African country.

Gbajabiamila had last week said the closure of Nigerian shops in Ghana contravened Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, trade protocols and had called for a decisive solution between both countries.

The Speaker, who arrived the Presidential Villa about 3pm met behind closed doors with the President.

He is expected to leave for the legislative Diplomacy on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: