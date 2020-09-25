Gbagi not arrested ― Omonigho, media aide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has not been arrested by the police, his Media Assistant, Mr Sylvester Omonigho, has disclosed.

Omonigho, in a statement, describing the purported arrest as “another infantile lie,” said: “The attention of the Gbagi Media Office was today, Friday 25th, 2020 drawn to fake news circulating across various social media platforms on the purported arrest of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi by the police.”

“We wish to categorically state that the former Minister of State for Education is not under detention by the police as claimed by the peddlers of such fake news.

“The spurious claims of molestation and blackmail against Gbagi, sadly brings to the fore the dangers associated with hate speech and the use of social media platforms by mischievous elements for the realization of devious ends.

“We also wish to state that the sad reality surrounding wrongful accusations levelled against the former minister signals the dangers looming ahead, not for leaders in the country alone, but anyone who becomes a target of those whose enterprise is the business of blackmail and character assassination.

“To this end, we, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately wade into the matter by commencing an investigation, so as to put a leash on all those behind the protests and ceaseless blackmail, who clearly are bent on plunging the state into round of crisis just to satisfy their selfish political ambitions.

“At the appropriate time, legal action will be pursued to once and for all prove the innocence of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and to redeem his image,” Omonigho added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: