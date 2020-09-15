Breaking News
Translate

Gasvine Properties boasts of housing for all

On 2:05 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 *Introduces Diaspora scheme to woo Nigerians abroad

By Evelyn Usman

In a move to ensure that every Nigerian, particularly the low-income earner, owns a property of his own, Gasvine  Properties Limited,  has introduced what it described as flexible land acquisition and Housing scheme with payment spread between one and four years.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of one of its estates-  Dream Land  Estate, in Apeasin Ijoko community, Mowe,   Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State,  Managing Director,  Gasvine Properties limited, ESV Godwin Oziele,  described housing as a basic need of life but lamented that the poor were always neglected when government was planning for housing in Nigeria.

To  bridge what he described as a  yawning gap between the rich and poor  in the area of owning property, he said, “For an average person, having N5 million, N10 million, or  N20 million to own property is always difficult.

So, we have introduced a flexible payment scheme  that will make  it easy for  an average person like an okada rider to pay  as  low as N1000 every day, for a period of four years, to acquire land in any of our estates in Lagos, Delta and Imo states”.

Oziele  disclosed that the ground breaking would be followed by the  construction of an housing  estate  in the expanse of land  , which  would  include a Diaspora scheme, with a view to wooing Nigerians in Diaspora home.

He said: “ You know that every  Nigerian, especially those abroad, needs quality.  We are transforming  this place into a city. We are bringing what people never imagined could    come here. We are going to have a garden, swimming pool, drainages, electricity, children play ground and  hospital.

Image may contain: 9 people, people standing, wedding and outdoor

“We are going to have a Diaspora scheme. That is, we will be having a location only for those abroad, where Nigerians   who are not in the country will come and still have a  taste of abroad.

“For those in  the United States of America , we are going to have US pattern of building,  For those in  the United Kingdom,  we are going to have UK designs.  There will also be similar patterns for those in Dubai and in other parts of the globe  , so that those abroad won’t lose anything when they come here”.

He explained that while   part of the expanse of land would  have houses built for sale by the company, those who bought would be allowed to build any structure they intend to, clarifying that the company would not give any prototyped  building.

He was however quick to add that the company would ensure that those building by themselves would follow the its standard.

“We have a plan for every of our estate. Even if you are buying to build yourself, you must adhere to our standard because we  want to deliver standard.  That means   we are going to approve the  drawings and supervise  the building  process for  those who intend to build on their own.

“We don’t want to have a prototype because we realize life is flexible and a lot of people have their own taste when it comes to housing. Though  we would  allow them to build what they want, but  their designs will go through approval  and when they are building, we will supervise the process  to ensure they are up to standard.

We will also supervise the building materials because anything that happens within the estate, will involve us.  We  will ensure  quality is delivered at all point in time, so as to avoid incident of building collapse”.

He stated that  the location of  Dream Land estate  in the community would not only bring development there  but would also  create  job opportunity  for  over 150  youths in there, noting that necessary security apparatus would be put in place to checkmate acts of  criminality when completed.

Traditional ruler of  Apeasin Ijoko community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Tajudeen Idowu ,who  was accompanied by some of his lieutenants to witness  the ground breaking ceremony, assured that  prospective buyers would not be harassed by land grabbers, while erecting their structures.

He described the    presence of Gasvine Properties in the community as a gateway to development there,  as well as opening the community up for  more opportunities ahead.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!