Garba Shehu under attack for saying PDP sold fuel N600 per litre

On 7:44 pm
By Nwafor Sunday

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, has come under verbal attack from Nigerians, over a statement he made on his twitter handle.

Shehu said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, sold a litre of petrol for N600 in their regime. His statement did not go down well with some Nigerians who immediately lambasted him.

Recall that the federal government had through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N138.62 to N151.56 per litre.

Following the increment, petrol marketers raised the price of the product from N148 to between N158 and N162 per litre.

Defending the increment, Mr Shehu opined: “Don’t allow the PDP to deceive you. Amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013.”

He went further to substantiate his claim by publishing the front page of Punch newspaper where it was emblazoned: ‘Petrol sells for N600 per litre’.

Reacting, Nigerians took to the micro blogging site (Facebook and Twitter), lampooning him for making such statement.

