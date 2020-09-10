Garba Shehu under attack for saying PDP sold fuel N600 per litre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, has come under verbal attack from Nigerians, over a statement he made on his twitter handle.

Shehu said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, sold a litre of petrol for N600 in their regime. His statement did not go down well with some Nigerians who immediately lambasted him.

Recall that the federal government had through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N138.62 to N151.56 per litre.

Following the increment, petrol marketers raised the price of the product from N148 to between N158 and N162 per litre.

Defending the increment, Mr Shehu opined: “Don’t allow the PDP to deceive you. Amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013.”

He went further to substantiate his claim by publishing the front page of Punch newspaper where it was emblazoned: ‘Petrol sells for N600 per litre’.

Reacting, Nigerians took to the micro blogging site (Facebook and Twitter), lampooning him for making such statement.

Below are some tweets from Nigerians:

Garba shehu pls wen &were did pdp govt sold petrol at d rate of 600,after al Nigeria citizen ar wise nw.we ar waitin 4 u pple in 2023.a common Nigeria man can nt afford 3 square meal per day yet u ar blamin opposition party . — Hakeem Shittu Adedigba (@AdedigbaHakeem) September 10, 2020

We admitted PDP failed Nigerians, APC has also failed infact still failing Nigerians. Mr. Garba Shehu is comparing failure vs failure. Are we doomed to be failure? — Adagonye Ogah (@AdagonyeO) September 10, 2020

Has Garba Shehu forgotten he was a member of PDP in those 16 years, or he thinks we didn’t know he was a spoke man of Atiku, and when Buhari won election in 2015 Atiku recommended him to work with Buhari. https://t.co/N5qAQetmQU — Ola Michael (@OlaMich76517768) September 10, 2020

This Garba Shehu mumu ooooo. Can you imagine his yardstick for justification?

It’s truly finished for our leaders. — Oilwell Services 🇳🇬 (@OilwellService1) September 10, 2020

Fact check: Garba Shehu lied when he claimed government sold fuel at N600. Even if it meant black market price he referred to…. It hardly happened at 600 means 6000 per 10 liter can of petrol. TOTALLY FALSE @GarShehu — Kessler George (@1Verich) September 10, 2020

Garba shehu you need to visit Sambisa Forest face Book Haram, defeat them and then bloody come back with a new song..Are you sure you went to school, sometimes you spit shit like a big coward…. — Divine Emeson (@DivineEmeson) September 10, 2020

I will never understand this kind of tweet from Garba Shehu, is he trying to justify our hardship or compare our level of hardship? If not that God is patient, this one suppose dey chop slaps for dream every night for 600 years. https://t.co/LNhr7TPRHA — Suara Abass (@SuaraOfficial) September 9, 2020

This administration and lies…smh https://t.co/RQ480Cxr9G — C H I B R O S (@EliteCeejay) September 9, 2020

