Gana: North Central Youth Leaders commend Nigerian Army

Some youth leaders from Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States have commended the Nigerian Army over the killing of militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana.

The group at a joint press conference at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, on Tuesday, expressed total confidence in the troops to “continue to defend our people from the other Ganas and their political allies that are still out there”.

In a statement co-signed by three of its representatives, Comrade Ibrahim Kabir Dalla, Comrade Kifasi John and Comrade Agbara Thomas Abeda, the Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba Youth Fora said its delegation would visit headquarters of Operation Ayem Akpatuma III to appreciate the troops for all their efforts and commitment.

The fora noted that the people of Benue, Nassarawa and Taraba will not forgive Gana in a hurry for all the atrocities that he committed such as killings, banditry, cattle rustling, rape and industrial-scale sacking of entire villages and farmsteads.

The group, however, condemned the use of ethnic slant to glory evil in the land.

It said those who have expressed opposing views are evildoers, killers and mercenaries against the people of Nigeria.

The group further expressed confidence that with the end of Gana politicians will no longer be able to visit the people they are supposed to protect with evil and peace and tranquillity will finally be restored to the once peaceful communities.

