Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FULL VIDEO: INEC declares Obaseki winner of Edo guber poll

Kindly Share This Story:

Idowu Bankole

The Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki has been declared the winner of the Edo state gubernatorial election which was held yesterday, beating his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with close to 100,000 votes.

Obaseki polled 307, 955 while his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu polled 223,619.

Also read: #EdoDecides2020: Remain law-abiding, APC counsels supporters, slams PDP over electoral violence

Supporters of the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki have taken to the streets to celebrate the much-angticipated victory.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!