FULL VIDEO: INEC declares Obaseki winner of Edo guber poll

Idowu Bankole

The Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki has been declared the winner of the Edo state gubernatorial election which was held yesterday, beating his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with close to 100,000 votes.

Obaseki polled 307, 955 while his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu polled 223,619.

Supporters of the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki have taken to the streets to celebrate the much-angticipated victory.

Vanguard News

