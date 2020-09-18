Fuel: The day of reckoning is here (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Louis Odion

The first part of this piece, published yesterday, asserted that the day of reckoning has dawned to atone for past iniquities in a way that will reset the nation to a more sustainable path

IN yet another engaging intervention in the ongoing subsidy debate, Owei Lakemfa, labour icon and former General Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, contended that part of what is being passed off to the people as subsidy is substantially the cost of government inefficiencies by way of bottleneck at the port. Again, that is an informed observation.

To eschew such, let it, however, be noted that the administration is breaking the age-old tradition by introducing deliberate policies to, for instance, divert maritime traffic from Lagos Ports to Port Harcourt. Nothing dramatises this policy shift than last month’s historic berthing at Onne Port in Port Harcourt of Maerskline Stardelhorn, the biggest container ship to ever arrive Nigerian coast.

It is consistent with a new thinking to ease the traffic at Lagos Ports and explore the full potential of other ports across the country.

Overall, for us, the good news is that the difficult choices imposed on us by the prevailing circumstances would ultimately help us to lay the foundation of a sustainable national economy. At a personal level, it would also hep us to reset our priorities.

We cannot escape making adjustments. With additional costs of petrol, it is, for instance, now purely a question of economic option for folks like us to decide which is more sensible between driving our petrol-guzzling V8 SUVs and 4-litre saloon which consumes less fuel.

The possibility of virtual meetings would also mean that our 36 governors now have a choice between adopting a more-effective option and an in-person interaction for, say, a national meeting.

The latter option would require most of them to charter private jets to Abuja. But the former is cheaper. It, therefore, translates to saving more public resources to pursue things that benefit the people the more.

Looking ahead, now is the time for honest conversation on oil and how to extract the best deal from an exhaustible resource which future value seems increasingly put in question in view of rapid advance of technology.

Whereas forward-looking oil-producing nations like the United Arab Emirates, UAE, would seem to have evolved a template which delivers maximum benefits such that oil receipts are deployed to fund massive investment in social infrastructure, we seem still stuck with subsistence such that most states depend on their monthly share from oil receipts to meet even recurrent expenditure, much less capital vote.

True, what ails Nigeria’s oil sector had long been diagnosed. The enduring challenge has been the political will to do the right thing. The last refinery built by the government was in 1989, to bring the nation’s collection to four from 1965.

At a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per, the output is only about half of the nation’s estimated daily consumption today. Aggregated, the nation consumed 20.8 billion liters of PMS in 2019.

Even at the peak of their performance during the Obasanjo government, the refineries never operated above 40 percent of their installed capacity. This made massive importation inevitable.

Everyone knew it was an insane idea, considering our status as a major crude producer. Everyone knew the most sustainable option was boosting local refining capacity to optimise the benefits in the value-chain.

Sure, dozens of refinery license were issued out over the years. But because importation created easy fortune for a buccaneering cartel and the subsidy regime was helping to feed the hyena of corruption, those issued licenses saw them as probably fit only to be kept as mementos.

But more than any other administration in history, the Buhari government has taken practical steps to end such distortions arising from opaque importation by incentivising the participation of private investors in the oil industry through modular refinery.

As part of the “peace process” enunciated by Vice President Osinbajo in 2016 to end the scourge of artisanal bunkering in the Niger Delta, we are beginning to witness an expansion in local capacity with the take-off of modular refineries across South-South.

By introducing a bouquet of incentives like duty waivers and intervention fund, four of the six of such have technically been completed and are ready for commissioning and production. Together, the six have a combined capacity to refine 50,000 barrels per day.

The completed four include OPAC (Delta), Waltersmith (Imo), Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (Rivers) and Edo Modular Refinery (Edo). The outstanding two include Azikiel (Bayelsa) and Ikwe-Onna (Akwa Ibom).

Only recently, the BUA Group joined the mix by announcing plan to float a refinery with a 200,000 bpd capacity. Potentially, all things being equal, that should be ready in another two years.

Of course, the ultimate game-changer would be the Dangote Refinery currently at completion stage in Lekki, Lagos with a 650,000 bpd capacity.

It is estimated that when all these come on stream in no distant future the country would not only have been completely weaned off importation of refined products, but also become an exporter. Only then will our economy be in a position to tap the full benefits of her God-given, but not inexhaustible oil resource.

