Fuel price hike: It is adding insult to injury — NLC fumes, berates FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday rejected the new increase of Petroleum pump price to N151 per litre.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in his reaction to the new increase of Petroleum pump price accused the Federal Government of taking Nigerians for granted.

Wabba said with the development, the organised labour cannot guarantee industrial harmony.

According to him, “In fact Nigerians and even NLC, we are in a shock, and this increase is coming at a time when many Nigerians are passing through very peculiar and precarious times.”

“It’s like Nigerian are being taken for a ride, the increase in the price of petroleum is like adding insult to injury.

“The increase in the price of petroleum has happened now more than three times in three months, only yesterday they hiked the tariff of electricity. And to compound it they also reduced the interest rate of savings which affects mostly the poor and the vulnerable.

“While rejecting this with the strongest terms, I think the Nigerian government is taking Nigerians for granted.”

“At the end of the day, Nigerians are becoming poorer and poorer, in fact, many people are already on the edge. Many workers are already on the edge.

“Certainly we cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony, and we will have to call our organs and we will have to also react but we reject it in its entirety.

“They have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, for Nigerians to be protected against the economic challenge that is affecting us.”

