FUEL HIKE: Poverty rate will increase in Nigeria ― ActionAid

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

ActionAid Nigeria on Thursday condemned the new hike in fuel prices, saying the development will leave more Nigerians poorer.

Country Director, Ene Obi in a statement said with the effects of COVID-19 putting Nigerians out of job; increase in the fuel price becomes an additional burden on an average Nigerians.

According to her, “We are not out of COVID-19, a lot of citizens are losing their jobs, people are getting poorer, more responsibility with school closure, young people roaming the streets unemployed and fuel hike at this time is shocking.

“Governance is about easing the pain and burden of the common man, but it seems the Nigerian government is not in touch with the reality on the ground.

“We are dealing with too many increases at the same time and this is introducing so much inflation into our lives. Governance is about people. Instead of dealing with insecurity, we are taking actions that will further heighten insecurity because as the inflations go up and more people are plunged into poverty, there will be more conflict in our society.

“With the volume of energy we have in the country, it is disappointing that we are still not refining crude locally.”

The organization said it will liaise with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and relevant stakeholders to amplify the voices and demands of the common man, stressing that the fuel hike is a disappointing move at this time.”

Vanguard

