Fuel, Electricity tariff hike: civil society protest in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

Following the increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff, civil society in Osogbo, Osun State have embarked on another peaceful protest in the state capital.

The organisation under the aegis of Joint Action Front, (JAF)Osun State Chapter, rejected the over 100% increment in electricity tariff and the N160/per litre petroleum pump price.

The protesters gathered at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo and move through Oke-Fia to Alekuwodo towards Ola-Iya junction.

They were also singing different solidarity songs to protest against the present APC-led administration, describing it as a cruel action against the masses.

