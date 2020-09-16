Kindly Share This Story:

Policemen arrested no fewer than 50 people, including a Vanguard photo-journalist, Kehinde Shonola, yesterday, during the protest against the increase in the price of fuel and electricity tariff.

They were arrested at Ishaga Road, Surulere, during a peaceful protest organised by the Joint Action Front, JAF.

Vanguard gathered that as the police intercepted the protest, which started from Labour House, Tejuosho, Yaba, Lagos, they demanded to see the leader of the protesters.

The Secretary of JAF, Abiodun Aremu, who led the Lagos protest, presented himself and was asked by the policemen to follow them to Area C Police Headquarters.

The protesters insisted that they all should be arrested.

The policemen came in three vans that couldn’t accommodate those who offered themselves for arrest— about 50 in number.

On getting to Area C, an eyewitness told Vanguard that because of the commotion generated by their presence at the police station, they were immediately released after telephone calls from some quarters.

It was learned that the protesters, who had their banners, posters, leaflets and handbills seized, insisted they would not leave the station without the items.

Vanguard was told that after much arguments and counter-arguments, the protesters were released with their seized protest materials returned.

Recall that last Thursday, the Police arrested 14 protesters and four journalists during a similar protest at the same Ojuelegba.

Speaking with Vanguard, Aremu said aside from those arrested, 50 other protesters voluntarily surrendered themselves to the Police in solidarity.

He said: “About 50 protesters surrendered themselves to be arrested when the Police wanted to single out Comrade Abiodun Aremu for arrest.”

According to him, those arrested were JAF Deputy Chairperson, Achike Chude, and immediate past President, Malachy Ugwumadu, of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR.

Others were committee members, including Shina Odugbemi, Hassan Soweto and Daga Tolar among others.

