Fuel, electricity hike sad resumption gift for us — Muslim students

•Hail LASU, others on ranking

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN Lagos State Area Unit has kicked against the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol price, describing the development as a sad resumption gift for students.

The Amir of the MSSN Lagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, expressed displeasure on the development in a press statement recently.

He explained that increasing electricity tariff and fuel price would cause hardship in the country.

According to him, the increment is ill-timed and will destroy many businesses in the country.

He said, “While we applaud the move to remove fuel subsidy, the implantation was not done at a reasonable time. The inconsistency in the government’s policy is a killer for small businesses.

“Increasing electricity tariff at a period when people are yet to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 is not the best. However, the electricity tariff is being increased without a corresponding improvement in the power supply. The poor power supply should be the concern of the government at this time, not necessarily increment.

“At present, we are still faced with the challenge of untimely attention and poor customer service by Disco, as well as unavailability to prepaid meters.

“The increment is the saddest resumption gift for us. Our thoughts as students are that the government will give us a better life, good governance not hardship, and poverty.

“We regret this action of the government. It should be reversed. Nigeria should follow the good examples of other countries by assisting the vulnerable and not compounding their problems.”

Meanwhile, MSSN Lagos has congratulated Nigerian universities who ranked among the best in the world.

In the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Ranking, the University of Ibadan, Lagos State University, University of Lagos, and Covenant University have ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world.

THE ranked UI, LASU, UNILAG as first, second, and third respectively in Nigeria.

Privately-owned Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, was ranked fourth; ahead of the Federal Government-owned University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which came fifth; and Obafemi Awolowo University, sixth in Nigeria.

He congratulated the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Fagbohun, and its management, including the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the outstanding performance of LASU.

