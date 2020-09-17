FRSC mobile courts convict 434 traffic offenders — Olagunju

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zone 4 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mobile Courts have convicted 434 traffic offenders during its “Operation Road Sanitiser’’.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, made this known in a statement by Terry Hoomlong, Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, on Thursday in Jos.

Olagunju said that the offenders were convicted in “Operation Road Sanitiser’’ which started on Sept. 7 and would last till Sept. 30, to ensure sanity on the roads.

He said that the Special Patrol Operation was necessitated by observed increased mobility, road traffic law violations and crashes usually associated with the last quarter of the year.

“The breakdown of the convictions revealed that Chief Magistrate Godswill Longs in Plateau, found guilty as charged, 166 offenders, out of 170 arraigned.

“Chief Magistrate Shafa Yahaya, convicted 31 out of 33 drivers arraigned before him in Nasarawa.

“Also in Nasarawa, Magistrate Gwahimba Vincent, sitting in Nasarawa-Toto, convicted 30 of the 35 arraigned offenders.

“Magistrate Abundaga Habila, sitting in Keffi, also in Nasarawa, convicted 51 offenders out of the 66 arraigned.

“Chief Magistrate Abimbola KI Buzi, sitting in Nasarawa-Eggon found guilty 28 of the 35 arraigned traffic violators.

“Magistrate Victoria Ishaku, sitting in Akwanga, also delivered guilty judgments on 64 of the 88 arraigned offenders, while Magistrate EL Farouk, sitting in Garaku, convicted 34 out of the 47 drivers that appeared before him.

“In Benue, Chief Magistrate Vaachi Terlumun, convicted all the 34 traffic offenders arraigned before him,” Olagunju said.

He said that the convicted drivers were jailed for periods ranging from two to six months.

Olagunju, however, said that the offenders were given the option of fines, ranging from N2, 000 to N10, 000 in line with the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and the National Road Traffic Regulation, 2012.

He directed commanders in the zone to ensure prosecution of more traffic offenders in Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa, under the zone.

Olagunju added that the operation entailed enforcement of critical offenses such as the use of phones while driving, dangerous driving, overloading, speed limit violation, and driving with worn-out tyres.

He listed other offenses to include: driving with shattered vehicle windshield, operating mechanically deficient vehicles, and seatbelt violations.

“Riding motorcycles without a helmet, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to install speed limiting device, among other violations,” he added.

Olagunju said that the corps would not spare any reprobate and recalcitrant offender.

He enjoined all motorists to exhibit caution while using the roads and ensure that their vehicles were in good working conditions.

Vanguard

