FRSC dismisses 8 personnel, punishes 20

The Board of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has granted approval for the punishment of 28 erring officers of the Corps in accordance with the provisions of its regulation on discipline.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, announced this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the action was part of the organised effort to rid the FRSC of undisciplined and corrupt elements.

He said that the officers had allegedly been found culpable for offences ranging from desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, drivers’ license racketeering and patrol misconduct among others.

He also said that the approval, which reaffirmed the Corps’ resolve to align with the anti-corruption policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, was granted during the meeting of the Board on Friday, Sept. 4.

According to him, the sanctions consist of eight dismissals, 10 terminations of appointments, five reductions in ranks and five loss of seniority.

“Since the inception of the leadership of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal, FRSC has entrenched discipline among its personnel and continually clamp down on corrupt elements.

“While a reasonable number of staff have received different punishments for misconducts, many others have equally been commended and appreciated for disciplined and exemplary conducts.’’

The FRSC Board Chairman, Mr Bukhari Bello reemphasized the need for personnel to desist from any act of indiscipline.

Bello said that the disciplinary actions were to serve as deterrent to others who might form the habit of contravening established regulations and tarnishing the good image of the corps.

Similarly, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Oyeyemi restated that his administration would continue to operate on the tripod of consultation, reward and punishment.

He called on staff to internalise the ideals of the founding fathers, whose drive and commitment were geared toward saving lives.

Vanguard

