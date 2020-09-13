Free VVF surgery begins Monday in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Centre for Reproductive Health, University of Ibadan, will start free Vesicoviginal Fistula (VVF) repair surgery on Monday in Yola.

Mrs Tulhungu Uziel, Reproductive Health Coordinator in Adamawa, said this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

She said that the exercise would run till Sept.30 at the Specialist Hospital, Yola.

Vesicovaginal Fistula or VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

The coordinator said the the free exercise had become imperative for all women suffering from VVF to align with the call for better health care.

Uziel, however, appealed to all the traditional leaders in Adamawa to pass the information to women in their domains adding that their advocacy is needed so that those affected can be restored to good health.

”If there is any person that is suffering from this health challenge, we implore the traditional rulers and village heads to assist in referring such patients to the Specialist Hospital to benefit from the services.”

She said that VVF is a serious health challenge that most women used to experience after childbirth.

Uziel said that it is defined as a hole that develops between the vagina and the bladder, resulting in uncontrollable leaking of urine through the vagina.

She identified obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited control over the use of family resources as the most identified common causes of vesicovaginal fistula.

Uzeil, however, urged parents to always avoid things that could lead to this complication, especially, under age marriage. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: