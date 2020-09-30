Fraud story on Oyetola’s aide mischievous ― counsel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The alleged arraignment of Abdullah Binuyo, Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, over $120,000 fraud as been described has not only mischievous but also misleading.

A national daily had reported that Binuyo was arraigned by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu for his involvement in a contract scandal.

However, Binuyo’s counsel in a statement titled, “Alleged fraud story on Binuyo mischievous, misleading”, which was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday stated that the story was deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the deputy chief of staff. The counsel explained that Binuyo was not liable in the face of the law since he was just a witness in the failed business.

He added that nothing in the charge sheet suggest that his client was liable. While saying the attention of the police has been drawn to the wrong information, the counsel added that he would approach the court to seek redress on the wrong allegation levelled against the deputy chief of staff.

The statement reads, ‘Our attention has been drawn to a story in today’s The Punch Newspaper titled “Osun deputy chief of staff charged with $120,000 fraud.”

“The story is not only mischievous but equally misleading. It was done deliberately to cast aspersions on the person of Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“While it is true that Binuyo was just a mere witness and not a party to the said failed business, he cannot be liable in the face of the law.

“At any rate, even the amount involved in the business, which is $100, 000 and not $120, 000, has been refunded in full to the party concerned almost a year ago. It was received by one Tunde Ajala, which was duly acknowledged by his Counsel as well and witnessed by the Police.

“Again, nothing in the Police Charge, suggests that Binuyo was liable. We have called the attention of the Police to the information.

“However, while we await the Police to clear the air on the damaging misinformation, we feel obliged to put the facts straight and urge members of the public to disregard the story in its entirety.

“If the said Tunde Ajala feels he has any claim against Binuyo the appropriate step to take is to approach the Court and not to use blackmail instruments and peddling of lies to malign and damage the good reputation of Binuyo.

“We also appeal to media houses to always strive to seek to hear the other side to any story to prevent falling for the mischief of some Nigerians, whose only preoccupation is to pull down fellow Nigerians for political and pecuniary reasons.

“We will seek every legal option available to deal with this wrongful, false and misleading allegation levelled against Binuyo”.

Vanguard

