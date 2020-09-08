Fourth edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria successful despite COVID-19 – Patra Idehen, CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Despite the restrictions imposed on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant held without hitches leading to the emergence of eight new queens on Sunday, August 16.

Mrs Patra Idehen, the CEO and founder of the pageant said: “Face of Beauty Nigeria is an online pageantry so we didn’t have problems of switching from live to online, due to the social distancing policy. We already run online so that was easy for us.”

She continued: “The only problem we had was attending to calls from concerned parents. “Even though it’s clearly stated on our Instagram page @faceofbeautynigeria that we operate online, we still had to attend to these calls over and over. We had to explain further to put concerned parents and aspirants minds at ease.”

She further outlined how winners emerged from the online beauty contest: “We crowned 8 Queens for this 4th Edition with one girl, Queen Yetunde Noibi being the overall winner. We picked our Queens based on their hard work, their determination. The level of intelligence displayed. The characters they show us from the day they came into the brand as contestants.”

“Participation in group tasks during the online camp and the engagements the girls brought to the pageant’s Instagram page during voting also factors added together to determine the winners,” Idehen disclosed.

On the pet projects expected of the Queens, FOBN Founder states: “My Queens will embark on relief campaigns during this time that the world is going through crisis. The global Pandemic is a shared problem and for now, Face of Beauty Nigeria Queens are really trying to help in any way they can. They cannot touch the whole world but they can reach out to the people next to them in their neighborhood and that’s one project they are really trying to execute now. After that, expect a whole lot more from them. ”

Beside the N1.5 million cash and kind prizes, winners also got other gifts including mobile phones and endorsement deals.

Idehen, who herself is an ex beauty queen, disclosed the major motive why Face of Beauty Nigeria is an online pageant.

“I started Face of Beauty Nigeria with so many things in mind and the first being convenience,” she said.

“In the past, I had seen the difficulties contestants passed through to travel from one place to the other during competitions and it occurred to me that with technology, we can successfully do things online without the constant need for physical presence.”

She said further: “I am proud to say Face of Beauty Nigeria is the first online pageant in Nigeria and so far, God has helped me to do amazing things with the brand.”

Another unique quality of the pageant is its nondiscriminatory policy towards body type.

“With Face of Beauty Nigeria, every girl is a Queen. All body types are allowed and all heights are allowed. With the way we crown our queens, you can tell that we look beyond body type,” she explained.

The popularity of Face of Beauty Nigeria is the relative ease of registering for the contest.

“We deliberately made the process uncomplicated,” Idehen declared. “We make it very easy for all. As long as a girl is between age 16-30, she is eligible to contest and win. To join us, all they have to do is follow our Instagram page @faceofbeautynigeria . All our registration instructions and information are dropped on our page and all you’ll have to do is read the instructions and follow them. The instructions will lead you to our WhatsApp number which is boldly written on our page. Our process is very easy. As long as an aspirant can read what we write on our page, she can be part of us.”

