Forum urges Nigerians to reject Water Resources Bill

…Say It’s Obnoxious, Negates Spirit of Federalism

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Participants at a virtual forum organized by a Civil Society Organization, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) have called on Nigerians to resists the controversial national Water Bill 2020 currently before the National Assembly.

Speaker after speaker lampooned members of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate for betraying their people by keeping silence over what they called obnoxious and anti-people bill expectedly rejected by the 8th Assembly.

In the forum tagged ‘Water Is Not Crude Oil’, the Director of CASER, Barr. Frank Tietie said from experience of how Crude Oil has been managed in Nigeria, the Federal government quest to control certain rivers , including ground and surface water will spell doom for the Niger Delta region and create serious conflicts s across Nigeria.

He warned that the country will be threading on a dangerous ground if the bill is allowed to fly, given the implications of the implementation and circumstances that led to its rejection by the previous assembly.

‘‘We want to inform the Nigerian state that it is treading on dangerous grounds with this bill. For us, the way and manner crude oil rights in the Niger Delta was expropriated and taken over by federal government is the same way the water is being taking now.

‘‘We want to inform Nigerians that the way crude oil has been managed in the last 50 years is about to be repeated in the way water is to be managed now. The problem is that we are dealing with inland waters, which is also major source of conflict all over the world.’’

Recall that the bill was first presented to the 8th Senate and it died an expected death when the issue of what amounts to River bounds was raised.

The bill seeks to vest the management and ownership of water, water bodies, surface and ground water around rivers that pass through more than one state to federal government.

The 1969 military Petroleum Act declared and vested the ownership and control of all petroleum resources anywhere in Nigeria on the federal government.

The United Nations has described water as the most potentially destructive conflict ravaging the world today.

Tietie regretted that this is happening at a time the Boko Haram crisis, Farmers Herders crisis in Nigeria leading to death of thousands of citizen is traceable to water as a result of shrinking water in lake Chad.

The Rights Activist who wondered how federal government is tinkering on how control ancestral and historic waters of the people called on Nigerian Senate not to allow the bill to see the light of the day.

The bill seeks to establish a commission in Abuja that will issue licenses to locals before they can drill boreholes and in addition to grave consequences of the water bill. And when passed into law, indigenous people of Nigeria who want to obtain license to drill borehole will have to travel to Abuja.

Continuing, Tietie said, ‘‘We consider strongly, that the Niger Delta has not yet recovered from the crass crude oil resources mismanagement, the reason we are saying that the federal government must not contemplate to control water. As a result of this most people who drill oil in Niger Delta have no affinity with the area, environmental degradation has continued despite the entire outcry.

‘‘We are saying that the crude oil law must not be extended to water. Very soon, water will become an important and essential commodity. We used to think that the conflict of insurgency, terrorism is far from terrorism, banditry, insurgency until we have water crisis creeping in.’’

In her remarks, Lizzy Igbine of Nigerian Women Allied Agro Farmers Association, described the bill as a wake up call to our representatives in the National Assembly to do the needful, saying that the bill was dead on arrival.

‘‘In 2010, I was part of federal government Committee that reviewed the existing Rivers Basin that were found to be in total mismanagement and in politic and corruption. Why are they going into this when they have not managed the ones they are managing. Everybody should be concerned, we should not allow it to fly,’’ she said.

Another speaker at the forum, Christopher Ghoovie said insisted that the state Governors must rise up to their duty and ensure that they speak out the mind of the people they represent.

‘‘We should contact our Governors to prevail on our senators to stop the bill. They cannot be there keeping silence, when they were elected to speak on behalf of their people.

For Prince Ighovie Majemite, the bill is the microcosm of the macrocosm. He described our constitution as an aberration, saying that Nigeria ceased to exist in 2014, positing that the reintroduction of the water bill could be an avenue to stoop Nigeria from cessation.

‘‘All representatives especially those from South South are not representing their people. If not why couldn’t them stage a walk out in protest of this bill? We must make a new constitution, or do a Structural Adjustment programme on existing constitution. The country had already been hijacked by some sectional interests,’’ he added.

Mike Igiethua said the bill portends an ill-wind for the people of Niger Delta people. He said that the people will continue to take overdose of this government if they fail to protest against such anti-people bill.

For him, members of the national Assembly should be the first line of resistance to the obnoxious law but regretted that they were not doing so.

He expressed optimism that a day will come when Nigerians will resist all forms of bullying and intimidation. He called on the people to be prepared to keep Nigeria together with equal rights and stake for all citizens.

Another speaker, Mr. Dortimi said ‘‘it is very appalling that those voted as representatives are silent on this evil bill. Whatever it will take, we will not stop opposing this obnoxious and anti-people bill.

‘‘We see it as another way of concentrating power at centre. We are gathering resources to oppose it. even those elected do nothing about it. this is what every reasonable person must oppose.’’

