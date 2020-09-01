Forum calls on Buhari, Okowa, IGP to probe killings in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA -A group of some civil rights activists under the aegis of Forum for Good Governance,FGG,has called on President Muhammadu Buhari,Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu,to probe recent killings in Evwreni Kingdom,in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The group at a press conference, Tuesday, in Abuja,said it was disturbed over what it described as the “current happenings in Evwreni Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.”

According to the forum, “there is increasing rate of gruesome killings and maiming of promising youths of Evwreni Kingdom.”

In a prepared text signed on behalf of the forum by Ugochukwu Ezekiel,Lemmy Ughebge,Ataguba Aboje,Alexander Oketa and A.T. Yusuf and presented to newsmen at the event, the group claimed that “Evwreni presently sits on a keg of gun powder.”

“We note with great concern that Evwreni has degenerated into a cespool of murders, violence and insecurity.

“Evwreni presently sits on a keg of gun powder and if nothing urgent is done, we fear for the lives and properties of the people of that community.

” We urge the police to act fast as a stitch in time, they say, saves nine,”it said.

It further said:”We therefore call upon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and the Governor of Delta to ensure a thorough investigation into the death of Sylvester Adjogbe,Okakor Omoghene as well as others whom have been killed.”

It also called for the constitution of an enquiry into the circumstances leading to the escape of one Stephen Atiri, ” a suspect who evaded arrest undertaken by trained police officers from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba.”

It said:”We note with sadness that Evwreni Progress Union EPU, the grassroot pressure group renowned for promoting the core ideals of good governance, equity and justice in Evwreni Kingdom had written many petitions to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State and the Inspector General of Police,and some highly placed individuals are working hard to ensure that the matter is swept under the carpet while the gruesome murder of innocent citizens continue in that community.”

It alleged that, “On 20 June 2020, the Immediate past Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Engr Dr (Chief) Samuel Adjogbe narrowly escaped assassination along the East/West Road, just a stone throw from the community.”

“Following the failed assassination attempt on Engr Dr Samuel Adjogbe, a team of policemen detailed from the Criminal Investigation Department Asaba, led by one Officer John Agbajie, stormed Evwreni to effect the arrest of a prime suspect, one Atiri Stephen” it said just as it claim that the suspect was hinted of his planned arrest by some of his accomplices, leading him to escape.

