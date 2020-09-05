Former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade dies at 48

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade is dead. He died yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after suffering cardiac arrest.

We gathered that Babalade, 48, died while he was being taken to the University College Hospital, Ibadan. He was a squad member of the Eagles that won bronze at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He started his professional career at Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1990, before several stints at 3SC, helping the Oluyole Warriors reach the final of the CAF Champions in League in 1996.

He played professionally at the Ivoirian side, African Sports, Anyang LG Cheetahs (Korea), SK Sturm Graz (Austria) and Indian club Mohun Bagan AC.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: