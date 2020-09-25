Force headquarters investigating alleged stripping/dehumanizing of hotel staff in Delta ― IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Friday said that the Police has commenced a thorough investigation into the alleged nude video of some staff of one Hotel in Delta State, said to belong to a former Minister, that had gone viral on social media networks

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The FPRO said that the IGP “has called on members of the public, particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups in the ongoing Police investigations into the case of dehumanizing treatment on the Signatious Hotel Staff in Warri, Delta State, to remain calm as the Police intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He continued, “The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored.

Recall that the management of the hotel allegedly stripped, photographed and arrested its staff for stealing varying sums of money.

After allegedly dehumanizing the staff, a male and three females, they were taken to the Ebrumede Police Station to be remanded in custody.

Vanguard

