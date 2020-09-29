Forbes Magazine celebrates Nigeria at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a pleasure receiving Rudolf Muller of Penresa, the organization behind Forbes Africa magazine, at State House, Abuja on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Rudolf came with copies of the exotic edition dedicated to Nigeria at 60. In the publication, President Muhammadu Buhari has a piece with the headline, Nigeria at 60: To the Future With Hope.

Yes. Like Alexander Pope, the poet, wrote, “Hope beats eternal in the human breast.” It does. Nigeria will realize her destiny, and is, indeed, on the way there.

