Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday’s third match [Sept 27th 2020] (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 3 3 0 0 12 4 9
Everton 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Leeds 3 2 0 1 8 7 6
Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
Chelsea 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
Newcastle 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Brighton 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
Man Utd 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Wolves 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Man City 2 1 0 1 5 6 3
Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
West Brom 3 0 1 2 5 11 1
Burnley 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
Sheff Utd 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
[AFP]