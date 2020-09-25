Food Security: Taraba to deliver Wukari – Tsokundi road in six months

Kindly Share This Story:

… Deploys Additional Security to Aid Speedy Completion

By Femi Bolaji

Tsokundi, a predominantly agrarian community in Southern Taraba is set to heave a sigh of relief following assurances that the road linking it to Wukari and other parts of the state will be finally completed in six months.

The 30km road project which has been on going since June 2017, has often been stalled by recurrent conflicts between the Tiv and Jukun.

This has grossly affected the movement of farm produce, which are usually harvested in large quantities for other parts of the state.

The farmers, have been suffering losses, especially with difficulty in moving perishable food items to various markets.

However, when Gov Darius Ishaku on Thursday (today) assessed the level of work done on the road, the contractor assured him of completion in six months.

Ishaku also expressed regret over the loss suffered by the construction coy while doing their work, and promised to reimburse the company for it’s grading machine which was destroyed during renewed conflicts.

According to him, “I want to praise your courage for still working despite the security threat in this area.

“However, I have deployed the military and other security personnel to hasten the work on this road.

“This road is very significant because the bulk of the food items that goes to Wukari and other parts of the state comes from Tsokundi.

“I am also looking at opening the road from Tsokundi to Indo-Idi after the completion of this road in six months.”

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Work, Irimiya Hamajulde, said the level of completion of the job is about 34%.

He also said the deployment of additional security personnel on the will hasten the work of the contractors.

