Flooding: Lagos CP to support NEMA on disaster management

By Bose Adelaja

Worried by the resultant effects of flooding in some parts of Lagos State, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has expressed readiness to support emergency agencies especially National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, on disaster management.

The CP who also expressed concern about various forecasts on flooding in Nigeria especially Lagos urged the agencies to roll out plans to combat it.

At a brainstorming meeting with the State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, which took place in Lagos, the CP said the move was borne out of his yearnings and aspirations to be proactive and brainstorm with this Federal Government agency on the protection of lives and property in the state.

He, however, assured the NEMA boss in Lagos State that the Command will do the needful to support the agency whenever the needs arise, especially, while on rescue operations and/or disaster management within the state.

In his response, the NEMA boss hinted the Commissioner of Police of the agency’s plans to forestall unwarranted disasters in the state as the Federal House of Representatives has made frantic efforts in passing a bill that will manage and regulate the opening of dams during the raining season, which will curb perennial flooding in the affected areas.

Similarly, the CP also met with the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC), Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Mr Sam Olumekun, on to embark on certain electoral processes in Lagos State, as a measure to plan ahead for the forthcoming bye-elections and other general elections in the state.

Odumosu highlighted security plans and checks being put in place by the Police in line with the provisions of relevant laws of the land, to midwives elections in the state, particularly, the bye-elections at the corner.

He assured Lagosians of Police commitment to having free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in Lagos State.

