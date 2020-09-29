Flood: Imo begins desilting of drainages to tackle erosion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said that the Imo state government has started the desilting of underground tunnels and drainages in the state, as part of the measures to checkmate the erosion challenges.

The Head of NEMA, Owerri Operations Office, Evans Ugoh, disclosed this while fielding questions from Vanguard, adding that it was based on the committee’s report set up by the government which NEMA, was included that led to the desilting of the large tunnels.

Ugoh added that some other moves included capacity building of youths in the flood-prone areas to be able to face the erosion challenge anytime it occurs.

According to NEMA head, “Strategies put in place already to checkmate flood and erosion disaster in 2020. Government of lmo state has set up a committee on flood control in lmo state in April 2020.

“NEMA was included in the committee. The sole objective of the committee is to identify flood areas in Owerri and environs and proffer solutions for its mitigation.

“Currently, by the committee report, the state government has started desilting the drainages.”

He further said that “On NEMA activities, the Agency has paid courtesy/Advocacy visits to Disaster reduction units of the Armed forces in the state of lmo and Abia.”

He pointed out that, “Sensitization and publicity campaigns in the Media, and flood-prone communities in two states of Imo and Abia. Build capacities of youth in some flood-prone areas.

“Stocked relief items for would-be displaced people. Held stakeholders meeting to assure readiness for a proactive response by response agencies. Constant monitoring of sea level rises in communities situated along the bank of River Niger.”

