By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Continuous rainfall yesterday has flooded Anegbette, Udaba, Ekperi areas of Etsako Central Area of Edo state rendering many of the residents homeless and waters running into homes.

A community leader in the area, Suleiman Gbagudu lamented the situation.

He said “More than half of the community has been taken over by flood including farmland. In the past, the government used to bring palliatives but this time, we haven’t heard from them at all. I am just watching from my upstairs just watching helplessly as the waters keep rising. We don’t know how long the rain will continue and if it continues non stop then we are in danger.

“We are calling on the state government to act fast because people’s lives are in danger. Farmlands are being washed away with their crops so we want urgent intervention from the state government”

It would be recalled that the federal government through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) warned that Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa states which are contiguous to River Niger would experience severe flooding in September.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Alex Oleije yesterday were not successful as his phone was switched off. But last week Oleije said the State is doing everything humanly possible to mitigate against flooding.

He said though the issue of flooding this season is a global one, the Government of Edo was not waiting until it happens before taking action.

The Commissioner said aside embarking on “massive” desilting of drains across the State, the government has also carried out sensitisation programme to forestall flooding.

According to him, “With several warnings that have been given as its concerns this year’s rains and associated consequences, Edo State Government has taken proactive measures to lessen the burden.

“We have also carried out a sensitisation programme, especially to the riverine areas, on the need to ensure proper disposal of wastes and for those in the low land to move to upland for safety.

