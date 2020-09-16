FLOOD: Delta Assembly urges Okowa to save coastal communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to as a matter of urgency direct the relevant agencies of government in the State to immediately commence preventive and precautionary measures along with coastal communities of the state that are situated along the flood plains and tributaries of the River Niger.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Mr Rueben Izeze, during resumed plenary of the House after seven weeks break.

Izeze, in the motion particularly named coastal communities of Okwagbe, Ofrukama, Okpare, and Omosuomo in Ughelli South among others with a high risk of probable flooding.

He said the motion was with a view to minimizing the devastating effect of the impending flood that has already started ravaging communities in Savanah plains.

The Lawmaker explained that the preventive and precautionary measures should include sensitization of residents of coastal communities, clearing of blockages on existing natural waterways, desilting of canals and drains as well as preparation of temporary camps to accommodate residents of communities that may require relocation.

Izeze recalled the heavy flooding experienced in the state in 2012, saying that it could not have been so terrible and devastating if there was a prediction about it coming and proactive measures were taken to mitigate the effect.

He said now that Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, had warned that over 28 States in the Country, including Delta, is at risk of possible flooding, it was pertinent for the state to prepare for it with a view to averting the imminent danger.

The Lawmaker, therefore, stressed the need for the Governor to direct the State Ministry of Environment, the Bureau for Special Duties, the State Emergency Management Agency, and all other relevant government departments to commence preventive and precautionary measures in that regard.

He emphasized that there was a need for the government to act to prevent loss of lives and property in the state to flooding.

The Chief Whip of the House, Mrs Pat Ajudua, Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Deputy Majority leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, and the member representing Ika North East, Mr Anthony Ekekeokwuri, were unanimous in their support that urgent proactive measures must be taken to avert the possible flood disaster in the State.

Saying that the motion was in line with the constitutional responsibility of the House, the Lawmakers said preparing for eventualities was very key to checking the danger ahead.

In their separate submissions, the member representing Warri southwest, Mr Dennis Guwor and other lawmakers, described the motion as apt and timely given the imminent danger of the predicted flooding.

They stated that the probable danger of flooding in the State as predicted by the NiMet, calls for concern hence the need for proactive actions.

The motion was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over the plenary.

