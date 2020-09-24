Flood cuts off Lokoja-Ajaokuta road, sacks more residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Flash floods from River Niger had cut off Lokoja -Ajaokuta road, which leads to the South -East and some South-South parts of the country.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the flooded parts of Lokoja on Thursday, reports that the flood had covered a section of the road at Ganaja village, thereby making it difficult for motorists coming to and fro to pass.

Residents living at Ganaja village, Jingbe , Elete, and other adjoining communities had also been having a tough time driving through the flood for the past few days.

As a result, the road had been experiencing heavy traffic gridlock, especially of trucks and passenger vehicles on interstate transport services.

Unfortunately, articulated vehicles, luxury buses, and trucks carrying perishables had no alternative route to divert.

Residents have had to resort to alternative longer routes to access their houses or go to work.

Also, workers, staff, and students of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (Prime FM Station), and Salem University are hard hit by the development.

It was observed that many shop owners, hotels, and places of work along the road had been forced to close down as a result of the flood.

The reports that the deplorable condition of the road had further compounded the woes being experienced by motorists and commuters.

Also, more residents of houses in Adankolo, Sarkin Noma, Galilee, Kpata, and other flood-prone areas in Lokoja were forced to flee their homes because of the flooding.

The heavy downpour on Wednesday night resulted in to rise in water level in River Niger, a development that may further worsen the situation.

Vanguard

