Flood claims one life, destroys over 900 houses in Zamfara — NEMA

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammad Mohammed (rtd) on Wednesday, said over 900 houses were destroyed by flood in 13 out of the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

Mohammed also said a 7-year-old boy died as a result of flooding in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

The Director-General disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday during the Federal Government’s flood Advocacy visit to the state.

Mohammed said the advocacy visit was necessitated by the recurring annual flood across the country.

“The incidents also rendered many households homeless forcing them to take refuge in neighboring communities.

“Two bridges linking various communities to Gummi town and other parts of the state, and neighbouring Sokoto and Kebbi States also collapsed, leaving residents trapped.

“We activated temporary IDPs camps to provide succor to the affected victims pending the arrival of relief intervention from the Federal Government.

”Though climate change has been largely blamed for this increasing phenomenon, it is our responsibility as government and people to evolve strategies to minimize losses through adherence to warning alerts, early preparation and proper response.

‘’Unfortunately, the predicted floods have occurred in many parts of the country, therefore, it is imperative to activate all measures against the prediction as the season moves towards the peak.

“We are all aware this year, the highly probable flood risk areas in Zamfara are Bakura, Maradun, Shinkafi, Zurmi and Gumi Local Government Areas,’’ he added.

He urged the state government to take necessary proactive measures to mitigate the disaster.

The delegation also paid an advocacy visit to Nigerian Air Force 207 Quick Response Group, and Nigerian Army, 1 Brigade Headquarters, Gusau to ascertain the operations of their Disaster Response Units and challenges.

The delegation comprised of officials from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and NEMA.

