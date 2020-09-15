Breaking News
Translate

Five killed, eight injured in Ondo auto crash

On 1:02 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Five killed, eight injured in Ondo auto crashBy Dayo Johnson

NO fewer than five persons were killed while eight others were injured in an auto crash along Owo/ Akure highway in Ondo state.

Eyewitness account said that the crash occurred at Emure in Owo council area of the state at about 923am.

He attributed the accident to over speeding and wrongful overtaking by the drivers of the vehicles.

The vehicles involved are a J5 bus marked LSR 855 XF and a DAF 75 truck
marked AKD 880 XX

Vanguard learnt that thirteen persons were in the two commercial vehicles when the incident occurred.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu, Amaechi visit train accident scene in Oshodi

The eight persons that were injured reportedly sustained both head and leg injuries.

Spokesperson of the FRSC in the state, Tola Ogunbanwo confirmed that five persons lost their lives in the accident.

Ogunbanwo added that another eight persons sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

She said that while the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre FMC in Owo.

The spokesperson added that those injured were taken to the same FMC for treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!