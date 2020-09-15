Five killed, eight injured in Ondo auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

NO fewer than five persons were killed while eight others were injured in an auto crash along Owo/ Akure highway in Ondo state.

Eyewitness account said that the crash occurred at Emure in Owo council area of the state at about 923am.

He attributed the accident to over speeding and wrongful overtaking by the drivers of the vehicles.

The vehicles involved are a J5 bus marked LSR 855 XF and a DAF 75 truck

marked AKD 880 XX

Vanguard learnt that thirteen persons were in the two commercial vehicles when the incident occurred.

The eight persons that were injured reportedly sustained both head and leg injuries.

Spokesperson of the FRSC in the state, Tola Ogunbanwo confirmed that five persons lost their lives in the accident.

Ogunbanwo added that another eight persons sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

She said that while the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre FMC in Owo.

The spokesperson added that those injured were taken to the same FMC for treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

