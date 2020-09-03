Five Cameroonians in police net for alleged kidnapping in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

…as lecturer regains freedom after 5days

…mastermind, 5 others arrested during raid – Commissioner

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

About 11 persons, including five Cameroonian nationals, have been arrested by the Cross River Police Command for kidnapping and drug-related offences in the state.

Vanguard also learnt that Dr Egbe a lecturer with the Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTECH, has regained freedom after five days in his captors’ den while one of the masterminds was apprehended during a covert operation by Police Anti-kidnapping squad.

In a press release signed by the Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, and made available to Vanguard, a team attached to Marine Division, Mfum in Etung LGA while on routine patrol of waterways on 28 August, 2020 arrested 5 Cameroonians suspected to be members of the separatist (Ambazonia).

Jimoh said: “They have kidnapped about 11 persons including Nigerians and Cameroonians to their forest based in Cameroon before they were apprehended.

“It will interest you to know that they have a 16-year-old among them and 3 revolvers were recovered from them including 5 live cartridges. Investigation has since commenced and further development will be communicated,” he said.

In another development, the “A” Division raided black spots at Edim Otop Street and Opposite UNICAL small gate, Etta Agbor, Calabar and five persons were arrested including a dealer, who is just 22 years old alongside four others. Upon search, wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession.

He further revealed that Dr Egbe, a lecturer attached to CRUTECH who was kidnapped on the Saturday 29/8/2020 at Asabanka in Akpabuyo LGA has also been released after men of Anti Cultism & Kidnapping squad, ACKS, raided the area.

Jimoh also disclosed that one suspect who masterminded the kidnapping of the victim was arrested, and will be charged to court immediately after investigations were concluded.

His words: “The command is committed to waging a total clampdown against unscrupulous element operating in the state and its environed especially as we have entered the Ember months.

“Tested and genuine information is being sorted for from all quartres for quality service delivery.

“The command in its bid to curtail spike in criminal activities during ember months will engage in robust and aggressive stop/search and Operation show your vehicle particulars.

“This operation is targeted at unregistered vehicles which are being used as conduit pipe to commit heinous crimes in the state,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: