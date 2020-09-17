First Bank’s CEO bags Forbes’ Best of Africa award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that it’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award. The award is for business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching contributions to the development of Africa.

Speaking at a virtual award presentation organized by First Bank in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Adeduntan dedicated the award to the bank’s customers and “to the Board, Management and Staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and all our Subsidiaries, for their cooperation in delivering the best to our esteemed customers and shareholders, and ensuring that we give back to the society in which we have sustained our business for over 126 years.”

Forbes had stated: “Adesola Adeduntan believes strongly in the importance of doing well by doing good. In March 2020 he spoke at the Edinburgh School of Business about financial institutions’ role as drivers of financial inclusion.

“In his leadership role at First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), Adeduntan is part of a 126 year legacy of sustained development-oriented services. FirstBank is the region’s foremost financial inclusion services provider.”

