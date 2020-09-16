Firm offers boundless internet speed with new FOS Xtreme fibre plans

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Internet company, ipNX says it is bothered by the slow speed of internet Nigerian internet users get and so have decided to change the narratives.

This is as the company recently introduced a new internet package, FOS Xtreme which it said will give users boundless speed.

According to the company, the flagship was introduced into the market with two service plansXtreme100 and Xtreme200, offering speeds of 100Mbps and 200Mbps respectively.

Speaking at the launch, Divisional CEO, ipNX Retail, Kene Eneh, said the introduction of the plans was based on the company’s traditions.

She said: “More speed means more power and more productivity for our customers to be able to work, create, learn and play online without any inhibitions. The FOS Xtreme promise is to deliver the fastest internet access speed obtainable at any given time in Nigeria,” Ene explained.

Eneh added: “We are at such a crucial time in history when productivity and output should not be affected by the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, thus as an innovative brand, we have invested in developing these novel plans that will deliver the highest speed and quality of connection to subscribers.

Also speaking, Head, Product Management Mr. Najite Ikutegbe, said that the concept of Xtreme was hinged on the company’s’ strategic intent to lead in the development of products with boundless possibilities.

Ikutegbe said: “It is obvious at this time that Internet access has become ‘a way of life’ and more consumers are in search of data plans and services that will enable everyone and every device get connected with optimum speed concurrently.”

He noted that “FOS Xtreme” is for today’s power user, be it at home or at the workplace.

