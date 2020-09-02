Financial Inclusion: Baxi 2.0 campaign to empower Nigerian communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

With the increase in growth of digital payment transactions in Nigeria rising to 10.3 trillion in January 2020, according to the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System, NIBBS, a Technology Company, Capricorn Digital Limited, owners of Baxi, has kicked-off a campaign to deepen financial inclusion to at least 70 percent of Nigerian communities.

According to the company, the campaign tagged: “Baxi2.0” is to promote the empowerment of individuals, retail merchants and small and medium enterprises, SMEs across Nigerian communities.

Baxi platform, through its agent network of individuals, small business owners, merchants and large corporations provide seamless access to payment of bills and services.

Baxi 2.0. is an app that challenges the array of digital payment platforms in the country by having more unique features and exciting value-driven benefits.

The company said Back 2.0 will boost the economic empowerment in Nigerian communities in times like these where the job climate is on the low due to the corona virus crises around the globe. It also noted that it will engineer growth in digital payment activities.

CEO, Capricorn Digital, Degbola Abudu, said “Baxi 2.0 is geared towards empowering the Nigerian masses and is also in alignment with the company’s vision which is to have a retail presence in every street and a digital presence in every household in Nigeria.

He said: “Baxi 2.0, an upgrade to Baxi, therefore stems from the idea to build a more rewarding payment platform that not only enables efficient and easy payment of bills and services but also integrates more people into the digital payment space by introducing features and benefits that are valuable and drives individuals and small businesses who seek to be financially included, dependent and entrepreneurial to be empowered to do so” he added.

