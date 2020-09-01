Fight against Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu is doing well – Bimbo Esho

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

The Managing Director of the Evergreen musical company, Mrs Bimbo Esho, is of the opinion that the Lagos State government, under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has done well in its fight against Covid-19. She made this known in a press release she sent to Vanguard media.

Bimbo, who was full praise for the state governor, described him as a man who loves his people and who is willing to give his all to save them. She also suggested that all health workers and state government officials in the state, should be celebrated for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring the present scourge reached its plateau.

On what the entertainment industry should expect in this Covid-19 period, she said “Though the outbreak affected the entertainment industry and made it suffer some setback, I am very optimistic that life will return to the ‘New Normal’ and many will be relieved of the present emotional stress and stigmatization which the epidemic has caused. Though times are hard, we are very optimistic that Lagos State will continue to remain the epicenter of entertainment in the country.

She however has a message for those in the entertainment industry: “I will like to implore all those in the entertainment industry to continue to cooperate with the state government and adhere to all the safety measures and guidelines that is been put in place.

I will also like to remind all of us that life always returns back to normal after all threatening pandemic outbreaks in the book of history and COVID-19 will not be an exemption,” she said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: