Fidelity in business: Buhari’s aide, Oduwole, others to speak at TABS’ 7000 Conference

By Adesina Wahab

In the bid to promote fidelity and righteousness in running businesses in the country, The Alternative Business School, TABS, is launching its flagship conference tagged The 7000 on Sunday, September 13, 2020

According to the spokesperson of TABS, Toyosi Ajayi, in a statement in Lagos, the keynote speaker is Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the $pecial Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

Other speakers are Mr Tonye Cole of Sahara Group, Mrs Abosede George-Ogan, Director, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Hon. Seyi Adisa of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Dania, National Chairman, Alliance for New Nigeria among others.

Speaking on the reasons for the conference, the Founder of TABS, Dr Esther Longe, said, “The 7000 Conference was borne out of the need to recognise and equip the critical minority who are essential to pioneer the change that we want to see in our nation. That is why we are starting with the government edition. As Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary is around the corner, there is an urgency to begin to refocus the minds of those who will attend the conference and Nigerians into the direction of transformative nation-building.”

She described TABS as a transformative school that teaches people how to live, work and do business with God at the centre and which also funds businesses that have been created by and run on kingdom based principles.

During the conference, speakers are to share their passion for nation-building and modelling righteousness in their activities as public service leaders.

The conference will be virtual and will adopt a Ted Talk format streamed on terrestrial television and social media channels.

